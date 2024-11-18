Traditional Cuban rhythms with Habana Vieja

By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 23:01 • 1 minute read

Habana Vieja. Credit: HV

Costa del Sol fans of traditional Cuban sounds cannot resist Habana Vieja, who have been entertaining on this coastline for decades.

Authentic Cuban music group formed as a result of the suggestion of one of its five members, Yaemil López Torres, with the aim of rescuing and spreading Cuban sounds from their most original roots.

Songs including Sarandonga, Chan Chan, El Camisón de Pepa, and many others authored by the great ‘Compay Segundo’, are faithfully treated to their original arrangements by authentic Cuban musicians, along with other talented musicians. The loyalty to the origin recordings, the authentic stamp of approval, the sound that you want tp bring back. There is no lack of songs by Miguel Matamoros and other important authors, such as Joseíto Fernández, with his internationally known Guantanamera.

The group’s sincere desire is to please the public, and infecting it with the original flavour of Cuba makes them known in all traditional Cuban Jazz circles. Members: Lázaro Yoer Suarez Contino, three Cuban and vocals; Yaemil López Torres, Cuban percussion and choir; Yohany Suarez Sotomayor, double bass and choir; Erenio Ignacio Almonte Corzo, guitar and choir; and Elena González Pisonero, flute and choir. Habana Vieja are playing one night only at Huber in Estepona on Friday, November 22 at 8.30pm. Entry (cash on the door) is just €15.