By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 14:35 • 2 minutes read

Lumon, the trusted currency partner, opens in La Cala de Mijas.

After 24 years in the business, Lumon, the currency transfer service has just opened its first office in La Cala de Mijas.

With a focus on facilitating the transfer of funds between countries with no hidden fees and no unexpected catches, the UK-based company has been rapidly gaining the trust of those looking to bring over their finances to Spain, or, conversely, those wanting to move funds on to other countries.

Lumon has been operating for a long time in the Costa del Sol, but this is the first time the company has opened an office in the Costa del Sol, a move in response to a fast rise in clients looking to invest in the area. Situated in La Cala Boulevard, the presence is a bet on giving a more personalised face-to-face service and a closer relationship that customers can easily return to again and again.

At a grand inauguration party on Thursday, November 14, the Euro Weekly News was able to catch up with Inara Guliyeva, head of the La Cala office, as well as various members of management of Spanish operations from all around the country.

‘The idea of this new office is to give a more personalised approach. Many of our customers might have a variety of reasons for moving money, but largely for buying or selling property,’ said Inara.

Increasingly more US investors trusting in Lumon

Others told us that there is a lot of interest in the Costa del Sol at the moment, especially from German clients, the French, increasingly more US investors, and of course the Brits. One curious difference between Spanish and non-Spanish clients, we discovered, is that while the Spanish have a tendency to favour brand new builds, there is more of a tendency among foreign investors to go for older homes to recondition and refurbish.

Mario Bravo, the councillor for foreign residents, was in attendance as well, aware of the importance of building the foreign community, not least because of the amount of new homes being constructed in the Mijas area.

By giving a more personalised touch, coupled with their trouble-free service, Lumon looks like they will quickly gain the trust of those wanting to move their money. Inara assured us at the Euro Weekly News that while this is their first office in the Costa del Sol, it certainly will not be the last.