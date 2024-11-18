By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 18 Nov 2024 • 11:43 • 1 minute read

The City and the Dogs. Credit: Pexels/Photo by Lum3n

How well do you get along with your dog? How much do you understand their behavior? Why do we feel so attached to dogs?

Some of these questions will be addressed during the series La Ciutat i els Cans (The City and the Dogs), organised by the College of Veterinarians of the Balearic Islands (COVIB) in collaboration with the City Council of Palma.

The series, held by renowned professionals between November and April, will consist of six lectures exploring the relationship between humans and dogs, taking place in the auditorium of Palma Activa, always at 7 pm.

The first session, on November 20, will be delivered by Lluis Ferrer, doctor and Professor of Animal Medicine and Surgery at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB). It will cover The Origin of a Great Friendship: The Domestication of the Canine.

On 18th December, Dr Jaume Fatjó, director of the Affinity Chair, will discuss The Bond: Why We Love Dogs. Similarly, on January 22, Dr Carles Morales, a veterinary neurologist, will give a talk titled What Dogs Understand: An Immersion into the Cognitive Capacity of Dogs.

In the new year, on February 19, Elena Benito, a teacher at IES Joan Maria Thomàs, will speak on the theme The Dog in Mythology and Religion.

Lectures will continue on March 19 with the lecture The Dog in Medicine and Science, presented by Dr Martí Pumarola, a professor of Animal Medicine and Surgery at the UAB. Finally, in April, the programme will conclude with a talk on The Dog in Literature.

How well do you know your dog? After La Ciutat i els cans, certainly you will.

