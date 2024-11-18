By Johanna Gardener • Published: 18 Nov 2024 • 21:58 • 2 minutes read

Billionaire media owners have invested in the oldest journalism school in France, the ESJ, Paris Credit:Shutterstock:EQRoy

Billionaire media bosses have teamed up to invest in France’s oldest journalism school.

The new entourage including Bernard Arnault, Vincent Bolloré and Rodolphe Saadé are the names behind some of the largest news organisations across France, yet have now decided to invest in the Superior School of Journalism of Paris (ESJ Paris) – the oldest journalism school in the country.

The take-over of the ESJ, Paris has been described as “concerning”

The move has been described as “concerning” by many, given the monopoly they could now have over young minds entering in to the world of media. Bernard Arnault, LVMH boss and Europe’s richest man has joined forces with conservative media mogul, Vincent Bolloré and shipping magnate, Rodolphe Saadé. The formidable trio own some of the most famous newspapers, radio stations and television networks in France including papers, Le Parisien, Les Echos, La Tribune, Le Journal du Dimanche, radio station, Europe 1 and TV network, CNews – amongst others.

At an event organised by his own newspaper, Saadé told Politico newspaper: ·As part of our media division, it’s important for us to be involved in training journalists.” Given that the ESJ is not part of a larger set body of journalism schools, nor does it feature in the yearly ranking of such, it has been easier for cooperation between the school and the media top dogs to become a reality. In a statement, the ESJ did speak positively of building “a new project” in order to “strengthen its position as a benchmark in journalism education, particularly for economic (journalism).”

Media-owning billionaires could ruin the editorial independence of ESJ

However, there is concern that France’s current reputation for public or non-profit higher education models will be being tainted by this sudden intrusion of the media-owning billionaires possibly hampering the editorial independence that the school has always boasted.

Many argue that the journalism school should have taken a stand and remained independent from the shareholders of media empires. They believe that not only have they invested money in the school, but will be investing their energies into manipulating minds. Hard-left parliamentarian, Sophie Chikirou posted on X that ESJ would become a “factory for caste journalism,” and media historian, Alexia Lévrier used the word, “concerning.”

Bolloré, Arnaut and Saadé have reputation for meddling in the media

This is not the first time that there have been worries regarding the influence of billionaires on French news outlets or the ease of “buying out” the media. Specifically relating to the three billionaire buyers of the ESJ, there has been no shortage of criticism and scrutiny regarding their meddling in editorial affairs in their own media outlets including Bolloré’s right-wing slant on the news and Arnauts stipulation that his paper should never “defend Marxist economics.” There was also controversy surrounding Saadé newspaper and the unfair dismissal of one of his executives, which raised questions around just how much monopoly the media magnates had over the news and its bias.

