By John Smith • Updated: 18 Nov 2024 • 16:49 • 1 minute read

Artist’s impression of new tunnel once in operation Credit: Fehmarn SA

What is claimed to be the world’s longest and deepest underwater tunnel, combining road and rail is currently near completion as it covers 18 kilometres between Denmark and Germany.

Work only started in 2022 and already 18 kilometres of tunnel should be completed by 2025

Considering the amount of work involved it is quite amazing that starting as recently as 2022, so much has been achieved so quickly with the Danish part expected to be finished by the end of 2024, with Germany slightly behind with completion due 2025.

It will almost certainly take longer to test the tunnels which carry both road and rail than to actually build them but the plan is that they will be up and running commercially by 2029.

Once completed, the tunnel promises to reduce travel time, strengthen ties between Scandinavia and Central Europe, form a greener traffic lane, and boost train transport all for the budgeted cost of €10 billion and the sea of approval from the European Union.

Denmark has taken the lead on this project which is approved by the EU

The company behind it all, Danish state owned Femern A/S, says that the current time to take a train from Copenhagen to Hamburg is four hours and 30 minutes, but the new rail tunnel will knock two hours off of that journey time.

As well creating these road and rail tunnels, on the Danish side, they have not only straightened the coastline but there has been reclaimed land, a new harbour and what is referred to as a tunnel town to support all of the workers.

New tunnel will be sustainable and reduce above ground CO2 emissions

The added purpose of the project is to create a tunnel that is time-resistant, long-term, and sustainable and Femern insist that new nature will be created including new reefs and coastal wetlands as well as reducing traditional CO2 levels as vehicles travel underground.