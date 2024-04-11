 Euro Weekly News – leading English language newspaper in Spain
UK's Tobacco and Vapes Bill: A smoke-free generation

The UK government is taking action to reduce tobacco and vaping use with the introduction of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill.

This landmark legislation, introduced in Parliament on November 5, aims to create a “smoke-free generation,” banning tobacco sales to anyone born after January 1, 2009.

The gov.uk website has posted a press release detailing the new Tobacco and Vapes Bill.
The age to purchase tobacco products will gradually increase
Under the new Bill, the age to purchase tobacco products will incrementally increase each year, eventually phasing out sales entirely for younger generations. Health Secretary Wes Streeting stated, “This historic legislation will save thousands...

European News

4. 11. 2024 @ 11:28
Denmark

Denmark issues first coin since King Frederik X ascended the throne

3. 11. 2024 @ 23:06
Sweden

Could the Nordic Countries become Europe's new Silicon Valley?

5. 11. 2024 @ 12:40
Finland

Iconic Helsinki railway station clock tower to be open to public by 2025

2. 11. 2024 @ 15:24
Norway

Taxis operating in the Oslo City area are now exclusively electric

4. 11. 2024 @ 11:35
Portugal

Why Portugal’s language rules are preventing Ukrainian doctors from working

4. 11. 2024 @ 00:00
Germany

Would you ride the world’s steepest launch rollercoaster at Europa-Park?

5. 11. 2024 @ 18:04
France

Chilling find: new homeowners discover skeleton in the attic!

3. 11. 2024 @ 16:44
Italy

Italians' surrogacy plan foiled in Buenos Aires

4. 11. 2024 @ 15:40
Netherlands

Extinction Rebellion threats close Museum Night at the Rijksmuseum

4. 11. 2024 @ 12:46
Poland

Poland commits to high level EU Summit with UK in 2025

4. 11. 2024 @ 18:31
Belgium

Belgium is becoming multilingual rather than a two language nation

3. 11. 2024 @ 13:43
Ireland

Pakistan website falsely encouraged Dubliners on to the streets for Halloween

Travel

A man stood on a hillside overlooking a forest and river. Euro Weekly News.
5. 11. 2024 @ 12:14

From city lights to starry nights: 2025’s travel trends

Photo of a cruise ship entering a popular tourist destination
4. 11. 2024 @ 01:01

Record cruise passenger numbers spark sustainability debate

A woman standing on the beach close to the ocean holding a poster
3. 11. 2024 @ 21:21

Autumn and winter activities in Mojácar to enhance your wellbeing

A white Spanish style house with bright blue and yellow accents
3. 11. 2024 @ 17:40

Reasons to visit Níjar!

The white-washed village Canillas de Aceituno Euro Weekly News
3. 11. 2024 @ 11:11

Canillas de Aceituno: A rising star in rural travel

Drone shot of a coastline at sunset: orange and blue sky, ocean, town and mountain
2. 11. 2024 @ 22:06

Vera makes its mark at London’s World Travel Market

Photo of a car on an open road
1. 11. 2024 @ 19:14

New motorway will connect five European countries and Turkey!

Costa del Sol

Photo of Adam Woodward

Adam Woodward

National Police officers
5. 11. 2024 @ 19:35

Prison for faking a sick note

Soroptimist International Costa del Sol.
5. 11. 2024 @ 16:16

Soroptimist International Costa del Sol turns 18

Photo of the emblematic red poppy
5. 11. 2024 @ 13:05

Remembrance Day: honouring veterans at Coin Cemetery Chapel

Photo of the October plenary session, Mijas
5. 11. 2024 @ 12:05

New bus lines lead fresh initiatives in Mijas!

Photo of one of the design halls
5. 11. 2024 @ 11:21

Marbella Design Art Expo 2024: A taste of global creativity

Join the Whisky Piskys for an electrifying night of soul, Celtic, and popular tunes, live at Restaurant El Golf this Saturday, 9th November. Book your table now for unforgettable music, food, and atmosphere!
5. 11. 2024 @ 10:53

Whisky Piskys Live!

Marbella boxer Ayoub Ghadfa crowned APDM Athlete of the Year. Credit: Facebook, Ayoub Ghadfa.
5. 11. 2024 @ 10:14

Marbella Boxer Ayoub Ghadfa Crowned APDM Athlete of the Year.

Axarquia

Photo of Marc Menendez-Roche

Marc Menendez-Roche

n340 road with sea view Torrox Euro Weekly News
5. 11. 2024 @ 17:55

Local heroes save cyclist’s life in Torrox Costa

The white-washed village Canillas de Aceituno Euro Weekly News
3. 11. 2024 @ 11:11

Canillas de Aceituno: A rising star in rural travel

LA CUEVA DEL TESORO in Rincón de la Victoria Euro Weekly News
2. 11. 2024 @ 11:11

La Cueva del Tesoro celebrates 50 years

a volunteer with boxes and items Euro Weekly News
1. 11. 2024 @ 11:44

Volunteers needed at Axarquia Animal Rescue store in Torre del Mar

notebook and glasses Euro Weekly News
31. 10. 2024 @ 10:48

Rincon de la Victoria to lower property tax Rate for 2025

The Royal British Legion Nerja Branch Euro Weekly News
30. 10. 2024 @ 13:11

Nerja Poppy Walk: Together for a meaningful cause

first snowfall La Maroma Peak Province of Malaga Euro Weekly News
29. 10. 2024 @ 17:37

La Maroma peak sees first snow of winter

Almeria

Photo of Oliver Henry

Oliver Henry

The arms of three people putting together blankets, water and canned food into a cardboard box
5. 11. 2024 @ 15:52

Community rallies together to support families devastated by the recent DANA

A water reservoir showing green water with mountainous structures around it and a blue sky above
5. 11. 2024 @ 14:57

DANA boosts reservoir levels in Cuevas del Almanzora but numbers lag behind 2023

Team of about twenty middle-aged padel players on a tennis court grouped together to take a team photo
5. 11. 2024 @ 14:33

San José padel tournament raises funds for cancer research in memory of Jennifer Paddock

Frosted cupcakes and biscuits laid out on plates on a table
5. 11. 2024 @ 14:22

"FLOOD AID" fundraiser in Santa María de Nieva

A grey image of a heavily flooded road with a sinking car and palm trees
5. 11. 2024 @ 14:11

Remembering Almería’s devastating “gota fría” storms

A blonde female piano teacher and student at the piano in an auditorium
4. 11. 2024 @ 21:33

Celebrating the success of the 25th International Festival of Spanish Piano Music

Two men sitting at a table discussing something and taking notes, the one on the left in official uniform
4. 11. 2024 @ 21:15

Provincial aid announced for DANA-affected municipalities

Costa Calida

Photo of Catherine McGeer

Catherine McGeer

sea and beach view of La Manga in Murcia Euro Weekly News
5. 11. 2024 @ 18:09

Tourist arrivals reach record highs in Murcia

cars piled up after the flood in Valencia Euro Weekly News
4. 11. 2024 @ 18:21

Retiree donates workshop to help Valencia flood victim rebuild

Fajardo Battery in Cartagena, Spain Euro Weekly News
3. 11. 2024 @ 07:07

AC Hotels set to transform a historic building in Cartagena

People running in a race for MABS Cancer Foundation Euro Weekly News
2. 11. 2024 @ 23:04

Community rallies for cancer support: MABS Race for Life

coach driving on a sunny road Euro Weekly News
1. 11. 2024 @ 12:23

Nationwide transport strike disrupts services in Murcia

Adapt Theatre Group crew member dressed as a pirate Euro Weekly News
1. 11. 2024 @ 11:59

Behind the scenes with Adapt Theatre Group

new theatre opening with fireworks Euro Weekly News
1. 11. 2024 @ 11:32

Curtains rise on San Pedro del Pinatar's new theatre

Costa Blanca South

Photo of Anna Ellis

Anna Ellis

A group of runners from the wait down. Euro Weekly News.
5. 11. 2024 @ 18:33

Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

Mother and daugther shopping. Euro Weekly News.
5. 11. 2024 @ 13:39

Pinoso perks: Shopping Voucher Campaign offers 50% off purchases

Luther Vandross Tribute Act. Euro Weekly News.
5. 11. 2024 @ 12:24

Costa Blanca South: Social Scene

Pedestrians on a busy Spanish street. Euro Weekly News.
4. 11. 2024 @ 15:49

Vega Baja del Segura: Where global cultures thrive

Gonzalo Montoya, Orihuela's Councillor for Tourism advertising Walking Routes for November. Euro Weekly News.
4. 11. 2024 @ 09:12

Wander & wonder: Explore Orihuela’s November walking routes

Bowling balls. Euro Weekly News.
3. 11. 2024 @ 15:55

Roll into fun: Join the Daya Nueva Short Mat Bowls Club

Meet Geri: The choreographer who’s bringing sparkle to Studio32! Euro Weekly News.
3. 11. 2024 @ 12:08

Meet Geri: The choreographer who’s bringing sparkle to Studio32!

Costa Blanca North

Photo of Donna Williams

Donna Williams

Associations Fair in Denia.
5. 11. 2024 @ 10:34

Denia Association Fair, inclusive of everyone

School materials
5. 11. 2024 @ 09:15

Urgent school material donations in Javea

Family Christmas shopping. Euro Weekly News.
5. 11. 2024 @ 08:22

Double your spend: Teulada Moraira shopping vouchers

Photo of children with mobile phones
4. 11. 2024 @ 22:20

Valencian schools lead the way: phone ban boosts classroom focus

Archaeologists find an answer to La Vila's mysterious pits
4. 11. 2024 @ 20:06

Archaeologists find an answer to La Vila's mysterious pits

Halloween chess winner: Brit champ Harold Plaskett sweeps Benidorm Blitz- Credit: Shutterstock, Lysenko Andrii
4. 11. 2024 @ 19:35

Brit Chess Champ Harold Plaskett Sweeps Benidorm Blitz

Photo of the supplies sent by Calpe
4. 11. 2024 @ 18:29

Calpe's solidarity as more aid sent to Valencia's worst-hit areas

Mallorca

Photo of Donna Bradley

Donna Bradley

image in black and white dated 1962, street deeply affected by flood, people standing around the damaged areas
5. 11. 2024 @ 11:20

Torrent des Jueus clean-up: one of the four spots facing flooding in Palma area

Poster of Naruhiko Kawaguchi for the XV Pianino Festival
4. 11. 2024 @ 21:29

Pianist Naruhiko Kawaguchi gives the final perfomance of the Pianino Festival

Fleet of vehicles, firefighters and politicians in the port of Palma.
4. 11. 2024 @ 13:50

Balearic financial and humananitarian support for Valencia

Mallorcan volunteers gather materials for Valencian victims
3. 11. 2024 @ 19:10

SOS MAMAS Baleares Conhort launches a collection campaign for the Valencian victims

Palm trees in the rain in Palma de Mallorca
1. 11. 2024 @ 15:50

Mallorca prepares for heavy rain and flooding risks

Jazz icon, Dave Douglas. Euro Weekly News.
1. 11. 2024 @ 09:28

Enjoy an evening with jazz icons: Live in Palma

Manacor councillors advertising November's Wine Series. Euro Weekly News.
31. 10. 2024 @ 13:27

Discover Mallorca in a glass: Manacor’s November wine series

Dining out on the Costas

A man in white chef's uniform pouring a bottle of olive oil onto a piece of bread
4. 11. 2024 @ 14:23

Canjáyar hosts annual olive oil and craft fair

A scandinavian open sandwich made with prawns
3. 11. 2024 @ 12:46

Scandinavian Night at Hereford Meat on Fire Albir

Salmon dish with mixed vegetables
3. 11. 2024 @ 12:34

A Gastronomic Journey at No-Mad

Close up of a hamburger, with cheese meat and sauce visible in the bun
2. 11. 2024 @ 22:58

Delacalle Smash Burger puts Vera on the map in Spain’s quest for the best burger!

Birds eye view of cheese board and other select food dishes on a table
2. 11. 2024 @ 18:24

A November journey of culinary delights in Valle del Almanzora

Alan Aid at McGuinness Bar. Euro Weekly News.
2. 11. 2024 @ 17:36

Alan Aid at McGuinness Bar

Lucy Amans is a regular performer in Estepona and the Costa del Sol
2. 11. 2024 @ 17:13

British Day Estepona takes place on November 16 with all welcome

Property & Investment

Photo of luxury home in Mallorca
5. 11. 2024 @ 14:41

Is Mallorca the next luxury real estate paradise?

Photo of a "for rent" poster in Spanish on the side of a wall
4. 11. 2024 @ 13:11

Barcelona's housing crunch: calls to ease restrictions and protect investors

Should you keep the heating on low or turn it on and off in Spain in the winter? Credit: Shutterstock, Brian A Jackson
4. 11. 2024 @ 10:44

Heating debate solved: Should you keep the heating on low or turn it on and off in Spain in the winter?

Photo of the deer in La Zagaleta, Costa del Sol
3. 11. 2024 @ 19:06

Discover La Zagaleta: where lifestyle meets top-choice investment

Madrid rents skyrocket. Euro Weekly News.
3. 11. 2024 @ 00:48

Madrid rents skyrocket

Photo of a luxury home in La Zagaleta
2. 11. 2024 @ 16:41

Why La Zagaleta is one of the best options for property investors in 2024

Photo of luxury complex in Marbella
1. 11. 2024 @ 13:43

Marbella tops the charts for property investment!

Celebrity Fix

Selena Gomez starring in Spanish-language musical, Emilia Pérez - Euro Weekly News
4. 11. 2024 @ 15:25

Selena Gomez starring in her first musical, Emilia Pérez

Hats off to Quincy Jones, the legend, passes away at 91. Euro Weekly News.
4. 11. 2024 @ 10:57

Hats off to Quincy Jones, the legend, passes away at 91

Two young men and two young woman sitting on a wharf and looking slightly away to the right
4. 11. 2024 @ 10:12

James Van Der Beek reveals cancer diagnosis

A beautiful blonde woman in a black turtleneck with her hand by her mouth looking sideways
3. 11. 2024 @ 20:38

Margot Robbie welcomes first baby with husband Tom Ackerley

A woman laughing and covering her mouth and a man in formal dress smiling
2. 11. 2024 @ 21:28

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz call off engagement

On the left, a young man in a dark coloured suit, on the right, a woman in an elegant black dress
1. 11. 2024 @ 23:17

Cruz Beckham's relationship sparks age gap debate

Rebekah Vardy appeals Wagatha Christie costs ruling - Euro Weekly News
1. 11. 2024 @ 21:41

Rebekah Vardy appeals Wagatha Christie’s £1.8 million (€2.1 million) costs ruling