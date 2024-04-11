Euro Weekly News – leading English language newspaper in Spain

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
The UK government is taking action to reduce tobacco and vaping use with the introduction of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill.
This landmark legislation, introduced in Parliament on November 5, aims to create a “smoke-free generation,” banning tobacco sales to anyone born after January 1, 2009.
The gov.uk website has posted a press release detailing the new Tobacco and Vapes Bill.
The age to purchase tobacco products will gradually increase
Under the new Bill, the age to purchase tobacco products will incrementally increase each year, eventually phasing out sales entirely for younger generations. Health Secretary Wes Streeting stated, “This historic legislation will save thousands...
Richard Gere, the 75-year-old Hollywood actor, has embarked on a major lifestyle shift by relocating...
Voting is underway in what looks to be a close match in the US elections....
A British couple, reported missing were found dead in their car following the fatal flooding...
Reports have emerged that Real Madrid knew Vinicius Jr would not win the 2024 Ballon...
The heart of the Costa del Sol community is coming together in support for the...
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has publicly announced that €10.6 billion worth of aid will...
