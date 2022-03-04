By Chris King • 04 March 2022 • 1:38

Intelligence official claims Russia plans to stage public executions in Ukraine. image: twitter

Russia plans to stage public executions claims a European intelligence official



An anonymous European intelligence official claims to have seen documents from Russia’s Federal Security Service. These documents allegedly state that the Russians plan to stage public executions in captured Ukrainian cities. This would be done as a morale-breaking exercise according to the report by Bloomberg.

Kitty Donaldson, Bloomberg’s political editor, also claimed that, ‘The agency is also planning violent crowd control, and repressive detention of protest organisers, in order to break Ukrainian morale”.

As the conflict in Ukraine continued for the eighth day, Vladimir Putin took a call from the French president, Emmanuel Macron. During this call, the Russian leader is reported to have told Macron that he will not stop until he has carried out his plan to conquer the former Soviet territory, adding that “the worst is yet to come”.

He also made a first televised address to the nation since the start of the invasion, in which Putin claimed the war was going to schedule. This claim was made in spite of what appears to be very strong resistance from the Ukrainian military.

Russia today, Thursday, March 3, insisted that it had taken control of the coastal city of Mariupol, while Ukrainian officials were saying it is still theirs. The Black Sea port city of Kherson is the first city to fall, confirmed as being under Russian control, with local officials admitting the government headquarters was now occupied by Russian forces.

‘I have to talk to Putin, the world has to talk to Putin, because there is no other way to stop this war”, President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy urged today, saying that he was prepared to sit down face to face with the Russian leader, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

