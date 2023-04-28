Bill Anderson is a Councillor with the Grupo Populares de Mijas, radio host and columnist for the Euro Weekly News
Lawyer Carlos Baos has been advising on variety of expat-related legal issues for years and weekly column offers free weekly insights.
Offering a unique insight into everything from politics to food to sport, David is one of the Euro Weekly News´ most popular columnists.
Emma McGrath is an Angelic Medium that has a gift of insight and will tell you what the universe has in store for you from her readings and tarot
Like Marmite, you either love Leapy or hate him. His controversial views and long-standing column make him one of the Euro Weekly News´ most-read columnists.
If you're a petrol head you're in good hands with Mark Slack, whose expert take on the latest car releases will help you make your next purchase.
Grumpy Old Man Mike Senker provokes laughter and some groans with his spot on observations of life in the modern age.
One of Marbella's most glamorous residents, Nicole King offers a taste of the best of what's going on in the Costa del Sol.
Novelist Nora Johnson offers insights on everything from current affairs to life in Spain, with humour and a keen eye for detail.
Olaf Clayton is the chairman of the British Benevolent Fund and shares the charity's expat stories with the Euro Weekly News every week
Sally Underwood is a former aide to several former cabinet members and now contributes her views on Parliament’s ever-changing shape in her column for the Euro Weekly News.
