By Chris King • 05 March 2022 • 21:56
Petrol prices break the €2/litre mark in Spain.
image: creative commons
An image posted on social media today, Saturday, March 5, seemed to confirm our worst fears. A Repsol petrol station, alleged to be in Getafe, in the Community of Madrid, has Efitec 98 on sale at €2.019/litre. The cost of motoring in Spain has finally broken the €2/litre barrier.
Comments posted in the SocialDrive group on Facebook, were mostly lambasting the government, and the amount of tax taken by them per litre. Many were questioning where this will all end. In reality, I don’t think it matters which political party is in power, the end result would most probably be the same price hikes.
It would appear though that this petrol station is an isolated case, because other users also posted images of petrol prices, and there were none showing over €2. Most were in the €1.70 up to €1.85 range.
One posted the price of ’98 in an Alcampo in Sevilla, was €1.63/l, while in Castellon, it was €1.75/l for ’95. Another image from a Madrid Repsol forecourt showed ’89 at €1.819/l, while it was €1.899 in a BP station in Almeria’s Carboneras for ’98.
When the conflict in Ukraine broke out, experts were warning of price rises for households globally. We have already suffered from electricity prices going up and up over the last twelve months, although that was blamed on the pandemic.
The conflict in Eastern Europe is now being blamed for tomorrow’s electricity, Sunday 6, reaching the second-highest average price in history. This is allegedly due to the cost of natural gas rising in price due to the Russian invasion.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.