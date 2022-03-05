By Chris King • 05 March 2022 • 21:56

Petrol prices break the €2/litre mark in Spain. image: creative commons

Petrol prices in Spanish forecourts have broken the €2/litre mark for the first time

An image posted on social media today, Saturday, March 5, seemed to confirm our worst fears. A Repsol petrol station, alleged to be in Getafe, in the Community of Madrid, has Efitec 98 on sale at €2.019/litre. The cost of motoring in Spain has finally broken the €2/litre barrier.

Comments posted in the SocialDrive group on Facebook, were mostly lambasting the government, and the amount of tax taken by them per litre. Many were questioning where this will all end. In reality, I don’t think it matters which political party is in power, the end result would most probably be the same price hikes.

It would appear though that this petrol station is an isolated case, because other users also posted images of petrol prices, and there were none showing over €2. Most were in the €1.70 up to €1.85 range.

One posted the price of ’98 in an Alcampo in Sevilla, was €1.63/l, while in Castellon, it was €1.75/l for ’95. Another image from a Madrid Repsol forecourt showed ’89 at €1.819/l, while it was €1.899 in a BP station in Almeria’s Carboneras for ’98.

When the conflict in Ukraine broke out, experts were warning of price rises for households globally. We have already suffered from electricity prices going up and up over the last twelve months, although that was blamed on the pandemic.

The conflict in Eastern Europe is now being blamed for tomorrow’s electricity, Sunday 6, reaching the second-highest average price in history. This is allegedly due to the cost of natural gas rising in price due to the Russian invasion.

