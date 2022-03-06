By Alex Glenn • 06 March 2022 • 7:45

Joel Rouse (Ministry of Defence), and nagualdesign, OGL 3 , via Wikimedia Commons

Queen leaves Buckingham Palace for good to ‘work from home’, according to reports.

According to reports, the Queen is set to make Windsor Castle her main residence and permanent home. It is expected that the Queen will ‘work from home’. It has been reported that the Queen has not spent a single night at Buckingham Palace since early 2020.

Speaking to the Sunday Times Royal expert Hugo Vickers commented: “Windsor is the place she loves. She has her memories with Prince Philip there, she has her ponies there and family nearby. It makes sense.”

The move would mean that the monarch would meet officials and dignitaries in her Berkshire home. Recently when the Queen met with two Defence Services Secretaries she joked: “as you can see, I can’t move.”

A move to Windsor Castle would mean that the monarch can cut down on travel. This is something that Royal aides are said to be keen on.

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Queen spent plenty of time at Windsor Castle. During lockdown, time was spent there with Prince Philip until he died last year.

Sources have revealed that the couple: “rediscovered the happiness of their early years together” during their time at Windsor Castle. During this time only a limited number of staff had been in attendance.

Buckingham Palace is undergoing renovation work. It is thought that this could take until 2027 to be completed. This latest news raises the possibility that the next time Buckingham palace is permanently occupied it will be by Prince Charles and Camilla.

