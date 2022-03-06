By Chris King • 06 March 2022 • 2:24
Secret service allegedly kills a Ukrainian negotiator for being a Russian spy.
image: twitter
Mystery and confusion surround the fate of Denis Kireev this evening, Saturday, March 5. He was one of the officials who went as a Ukrainian negotiator, as part of the delegation that recently met with the Russians to try and reach a peace agreement.
Initial reports from the Ministry of Defence in Ukraine claimed that Kireev was one of three spies who were killed ‘during the performance of special tasks’. This was soon followed by sources from both Russia and Ukraine suggesting that he had committed ‘espionage and treason’, and had been killed by the Ukrainian secret service (SBU).
A Russian source then claimed the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) shot him during an arrest attempt, something that is now also being reported by Ukrainian media, which tends to lend credence to them.
Graphic images purportedly showing an unconfirmed Mr Kireev lying dead in a pool of blood were circulating on social media, with some sources – again uncorroborated – claiming that he was ‘executed’ in the middle of Kyiv while trying to escape.
A copy of an official statement released by Ukraine that was tweeted online can be seen below, as reported by thesun.co.uk.
#BREAKING: Denis Kireev, a member of Ukraine's negotiating team with Russia, who was killed today, was a Ukraine intel officer and was killed during an operation – Ukraine's military intelligence https://t.co/9LRvHpcH30 pic.twitter.com/0X9W8EX2GT
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) March 5, 2022
#BREAKING: Denis Kireev, a member of Ukraine's negotiating team with Russia, who was killed today, was a Ukraine intel officer and was killed during an operation – Ukraine's military intelligence https://t.co/9LRvHpcH30 pic.twitter.com/0X9W8EX2GT
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) March 5, 2022
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.