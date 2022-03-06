By Chris King • 06 March 2022 • 2:24

Secret service allegedly kills a Ukrainian negotiator for being a Russian spy. image: twitter

Ukraine negotiator allegedly found to be a Russian spy has reportedly been killed by the Ukrainian secret service

Mystery and confusion surround the fate of Denis Kireev this evening, Saturday, March 5. He was one of the officials who went as a Ukrainian negotiator, as part of the delegation that recently met with the Russians to try and reach a peace agreement.

Initial reports from the Ministry of Defence in Ukraine claimed that Kireev was one of three spies who were killed ‘during the performance of special tasks’. This was soon followed by sources from both Russia and Ukraine suggesting that he had committed ‘espionage and treason’, and had been killed by the Ukrainian secret service (SBU).

A Russian source then claimed the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) shot him during an arrest attempt, something that is now also being reported by Ukrainian media, which tends to lend credence to them.

Graphic images purportedly showing an unconfirmed Mr Kireev lying dead in a pool of blood were circulating on social media, with some sources – again uncorroborated – claiming that he was ‘executed’ in the middle of Kyiv while trying to escape.

A copy of an official statement released by Ukraine that was tweeted online can be seen below, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

#BREAKING: Denis Kireev, a member of Ukraine's negotiating team with Russia, who was killed today, was a Ukraine intel officer and was killed during an operation – Ukraine's military intelligence https://t.co/9LRvHpcH30 pic.twitter.com/0X9W8EX2GT — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) March 5, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.