By Guest Writer • 07 March 2022 • 16:42

Remembering the great tennis star Credit: Marbella Council

SATURDAY March 5 saw a special tribute to Manolo Santana in Marbella at the Puente Romano tennis club, the setting for Spain to beat Romania in their Davis Cup contest.

Attending the event were Marbella Mayor Ángeles Muñoz and President of the Junta de Andalucia Juan Manuel Moreno alongside some of the great names of tennis such as Björn Borg, Álex Corretja, Anabel Medina, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Emilio Butragueño, Nicolás Almagro and Albert Costa.

Speaking about the late Santana, the mayor said “Manolo would feel very proud to be here, to see that he is loved, because he was a person who bet a lot on Marbella and who always carried the name of this city wherever he went”.

She went on to observe how important it was to the city to host its fourth Davis Cup Qualifier not only from a prestige point of view but from the benefit of so many people from across Spain attending and spending money locally.

Also present at this special tribute were his widow Claudia Rodríguez and one of his daughters, Bárbara Santana.

