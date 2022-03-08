EastEnders’ Jo Joyner opens up over IVF battle

By Alex Glenn • 08 March 2022 • 8:26

Credit: Instagram

Ex EastEnders’ Jo Joyner opens up over her IVF battle. Jo is the proud mum of twins Freddie and Edie.

BBC EastEnders’ former star Jo Joyner announced in 2009 that she had finally managed to become pregnant. She had been undergoing IVF treatment. The soap star has opened up about her “longed for” babies.

Jo and her husband Neil had faced a battle to get pregnant and had opted to undergo IVF. The couple’s twins Freddie McCormick and Edie Rose Madden are now 12 years old.

Speaking to The Mirror Jo revealed: “I started journalling as it’s like a form of CBT [cognitive behavioural therapy] really, because a lot of it is laugh or cry. But there are funny situations which arise during IVF. It sounds a bit harsh to say, but there are such stupid scenarios that happen – let alone men giving their ‘samples’, bless them.”

Jo had tried everything to get pregnant including reflexology.

She commented: “We tried everything – acupuncture, fertility diets, reflexology – but nothing worked. We had tests and knew there was a slim chance anything [natural] would work and that was when we made the decision to try IVF.”

Jo went on to add: “the twins were very longed for – we were incredibly lucky because we had them with our first round of IVF.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.