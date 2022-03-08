Why is purple used on International Women’s Day?

By Laura Kemp • 08 March 2022 • 9:00

March 8 marks International Women’s Day, but why is the colour purple used to commemorate the movement for women’s rights and appreciate the social, economical, and cultural feats of women?

Purple is the internationally known colour for symbolising women, a shade that represents dignity and justice. Purple has a long history as the colour of the Women’s Liberation Movement, with the National Women’s Party in the USA suggesting wearing the hue because “Purple is the colour of loyalty, consistency and purpose, unswerving steadfastness to a cause.”

The IWD states that purple is the colour of the future, as well as the past: “Purple is historically associated with efforts to achieve gender equality.”

“In this context, it was first used alongside green and white as the colours of the Women’s Social and Political Union, the organisation that led Britain’s women’s suffrage movement in the early 20th century,” said the IWD organisation.

So wear purple on International Women’s Day, it’s the easiest way to show your support!

