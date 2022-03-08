Why is purple used on International Women’s Day?

By Laura Kemp • 08 March 2022 • 9:00
Purple is the internationally known colour for symbolising women, a shade that represents dignity and justice. Purple has a long history as the colour of the Women’s Liberation Movement, with the National Women’s Party in the USA suggesting wearing the hue because “Purple is the colour of loyalty, consistency and purpose, unswerving steadfastness to a cause.”
The IWD states that purple is the colour of the future, as well as the past: “Purple is historically associated with efforts to achieve gender equality.”
“In this context, it was first used alongside green and white as the colours of the Women’s Social and Political Union, the organisation that led Britain’s women’s suffrage movement in the early 20th century,” said the IWD organisation.
So wear purple on International Women’s Day, it’s the easiest way to show your support!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.