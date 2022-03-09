By Chris King • 09 March 2022 • 0:15
Russian aircraft banned from entering UK airspace and face being detained.
Grant Shapps, The British Transport Secretary announced this evening, Tuesday, March 8, the latest step in actions against Russia, by banning all Russian aircraft from UK air space. “We will suffocate Putin’s cronies’ ability to continue living as normal while thousands of innocent people die”, he assured.
Under new rules, from 5pm local UK time, any Russian jet or aircraft that enters British air space faces being detained, and its passengers arrested. Air traffic controllers are under strict instructions to warn any such aircraft that tries to enter UK air space, of the consequences.
A letter released tonight by Mr Schapps said, “Russia’s assault on Ukraine is an unprovoked, premeditated attack against a sovereign democratic state”.
Adding, “The UK government has shown there would be massive consequences and a severe cost for any Russian military incursion into Ukraine”. His letter confirmed that the entry into British air space by any Russian aircraft is not considered ‘appropriate’ by the UK government.
BREAKING: I have made it a criminal offence for ANY Russian aircraft to enter UK airspace and now HMG can detain these jets. We will suffocate Putin's cronies' ability to continue living as normal while thousands of innocent people die.
— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 8, 2022
This ban applies to any aircraft that is owned by a Russian individual, registered in Russia. It also applies to anybody linked to individuals who have had sanctions placed on them, or who might be connected to Russia.
There was already an existing law that had been in force since February 25, which prevented Russian aircraft from entering UK air space, but today’s legislation takes it up a level, with criminal offences attached for anybody breaching the law, as reported by mirror.co.uk.
