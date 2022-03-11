By Chris King • 11 March 2022 • 20:40

Prince Harry will not attend Prince Philip's memorial service this month. image: Twitter

A spokesperson for Prince Harry has revealed he will not return for Prince Philip’s memorial service later this month



A spokesperson for Prince Harry revealed today, Friday, March 11, that the Duke of Sussex will not be flying to Britain to attend a memorial service for his grandfather, Prince Philip. The service for the Duke of Edinburgh is scheduled to take place on March 29 in London.

Although no official reason was given for this decision, it comes only a few months after Prince Harry filed his judicial claim over police protection. He made this claim against the Home Office, demanding a review, after they had allegedly refused to allow him to personally pay for protection during visits to Britain.

A legal representative for the Duke, at that time, had explained how he feared it would be too dangerous to bring Archie and Lilibet from their home in California if he was not given this protection.

Prince Harry’s last visit to Britain was in July last year, when he flew back to attend the unveiling of a statue on July 1, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London. The statue was dedicated to his mother Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

In other royal news, it was also announced today by Buckingham Palace that Her Majesty the Queen will not be attending Westminster Abbey next Monday 14 for the Commonwealth Day service. She has recently recovered from Covid, and the Palace said that Prince Charles will represent the Royal family instead, as reported by news.sky.com.

___________________________________________________________

