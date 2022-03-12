More health professionals attacked by patients

By Linda Hall • 12 March 2022 • 21:17

OFFICIAL FIGURES: 135 attacks on Andalucia’s health professionals last year Photo credit: Colegio de Medicos de Almeria

THERE were nine attacks on Almeria province’s health professionals in 2021.

Coinciding with European Day to Fight Violence against Doctors and Health Professionals on March 12, Andalucia’s College of Physicians(CACM) revealed that total assaults inside the region’s hospitals and health centres rose 22 per cent to 135 cases last year, compared with 110 in 2020.

“Attacking your doctor is an attack on everyone’s health protection,” said Dr Gaspar Garrote who coordinates the CACM’s cases of attacks on medical personnel.

“Zero tolerance isn’t only a slogan, it’s a reality, because attacking the doctor-patient relationship attacks the wellbeing and health of the people we attend.”

Sixty-two per cent of the 2021 attacks involved women doctors and nurses, following the trend of previous years, while the majority targeted personnel who were under 35.

Primary care health centres accounted 56 per cent of aggressive behaviour towards medical staff, followed by hospitals (15 per cent), A and E at primary care centres (15 per cent) and A and E at hospitals (7 per cent).

The remaining attacks occurred during home visits, CACM revealed.