More health professionals attacked by patients

By Linda Hall • 12 March 2022 • 21:17
OFFICIAL FIGURES: 135 attacks on Andalucia’s health professionals last year
Photo credit: Colegio de Medicos de Almeria
THERE were nine attacks on Almeria province’s health professionals in 2021.
Coinciding with European Day to Fight Violence against Doctors and Health Professionals on March 12, Andalucia’s College of Physicians(CACM) revealed that total assaults inside the region’s hospitals and health centres rose 22 per cent to 135 cases last year, compared with 110 in 2020.
“Attacking your doctor is an attack on everyone’s health protection,” said Dr Gaspar Garrote who coordinates the CACM’s cases of attacks on medical personnel.
“Zero tolerance isn’t only a slogan, it’s a reality, because attacking the doctor-patient relationship attacks the wellbeing and health of the people we attend.”
Sixty-two per cent of the 2021 attacks involved women doctors and nurses, following the trend of previous years, while the majority targeted personnel who were under 35.
Primary care health centres accounted 56 per cent of aggressive behaviour towards medical staff, followed by hospitals (15 per cent), A and E at primary care centres (15 per cent) and A and E at hospitals (7 per cent).
The remaining attacks occurred during home visits, CACM revealed.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.