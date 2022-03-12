Roquetas terraces will sit pretty this year too

By Linda Hall • 12 March 2022 • 21:49
2022 WAIVER: No terrace tax for Roquetas hospitality sector
Photo credit: Roquetas town hall
ROQUETAS town hall announced that once again it is waiving the tax on the hospitality sector’s terrace tables.
“We are continuing our intention of introducing measures that can assist the economic recovery of the municipality’s principal productive sectors,” Roquetas mayor Gabriel Amat said.
Amat pointed out that this tax was suspended after the State of Alarm was declared on March 13 two years ago.
“We are convinced that it is necessary to carry on supporting the sectors that have suffered most during Covid-19 pandemic,” Amat said. “We are demonstrating this with a series of measures that directly benefit the hospitality industry together with non-refundable grants for local businesses.”
“I am pleased with the way that the town hall team has assisted the municipality’s small and medium firms so that, between us all, we can counter the negative effects of a crisis that has hit all sectors so hard,” Amat said.
