News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria

By Linda Hall • 13 March 2022 • 12:45
MULTI-USE BUILDING: Diputacion president Javier Aureliano Garcia inspects work in progress
Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria
New centre LOS GALLARDOS’ new multi-use centre situated on the site of the former Guardia Civil headquarters should be completed by the summer. The Policia Local and Justice of the Peace will occupy offices on the €365,000 building’s ground floor, while the municipal library will be located on the second.
Looking up VICAR town hall’s recently-approved €26.6 million Budget is €1.3 million up on 2021. Local mayor Antonio Bonillo stressed that 2022 would see a revival of the municipality’s social life, parallel to the recovery of the local economy despite uncertainty regarding the increases in the price of raw materials.
Passing by THE Spanish navy’s flagship, the Juan Carlos I aircraft carrier, will put in to Almeria City’s port on March 18, 19 and 20. Spain’s biggest-ever vessel will be accompanied by the amphibious craft Galicia and the Santa Maria frigate as well as the Italian amphibious ship, San Marco.
Art show MOJACAR’S La Fuente art centre is hosting an exhibition by painter Ricardo Rejon, who was originally Madrid-based but moved to Garrucha five years ago. Rejon’s pictures can be visited until March 31 between 10am and 1pm from Wednesday to Friday, and between 10am and 2pm at the weekend.
Payback time A RUSSIAN woman living in Aguadulce has lodged an official complaint with the Guardia Civil, alleging that she was threatened and attacked by a young Ukrainian in the 501 shopping centre. She claimed that he grasped her by the shoulders, “shaking her roughly” and threatening to kill her.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.