News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria

By Linda Hall • 13 March 2022 • 12:45

MULTI-USE BUILDING: Diputacion president Javier Aureliano Garcia inspects work in progress Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

New centre LOS GALLARDOS’ new multi-use centre situated on the site of the former Guardia Civil headquarters should be completed by the summer. The Policia Local and Justice of the Peace will occupy offices on the €365,000 building’s ground floor, while the municipal library will be located on the second.

Looking up VICAR town hall’s recently-approved €26.6 million Budget is €1.3 million up on 2021. Local mayor Antonio Bonillo stressed that 2022 would see a revival of the municipality’s social life, parallel to the recovery of the local economy despite uncertainty regarding the increases in the price of raw materials.

Passing by THE Spanish navy’s flagship, the Juan Carlos I aircraft carrier, will put in to Almeria City’s port on March 18, 19 and 20. Spain’s biggest-ever vessel will be accompanied by the amphibious craft Galicia and the Santa Maria frigate as well as the Italian amphibious ship, San Marco.

Art show MOJACAR’S La Fuente art centre is hosting an exhibition by painter Ricardo Rejon, who was originally Madrid-based but moved to Garrucha five years ago. Rejon’s pictures can be visited until March 31 between 10am and 1pm from Wednesday to Friday, and between 10am and 2pm at the weekend.

Payback time A RUSSIAN woman living in Aguadulce has lodged an official complaint with the Guardia Civil, alleging that she was threatened and attacked by a young Ukrainian in the 501 shopping centre. She claimed that he grasped her by the shoulders, “shaking her roughly” and threatening to kill her.