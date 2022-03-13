One dead and several injured in Italian bus crash

By Alex Glenn • 13 March 2022 • 14:36

Credit: Vigili del Fuoco

One dead and several injured in an Italian bus crash. The bus had been carrying Ukrainian refugees who had been escaping Russia’s onslaught.

According’s firefighters, the bus had been carrying Ukrainian refugees fleeing from Russia. The crash happened near the North Italian town of Forli. Forli is in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region. Five people were injured and one person died in the horror crash that took place on Sunday, March 13.

The crash occurred on the motorway which links the towns of Cesena and Forli. At the moment it is unclear why the crash occurred. According to Efe, the authorities confirmed that the bus had been travelling in a caravan with another bus before it left the road and overturned.

The tragic crash claimed the life of a woman in her 30s. She had become trapped underneath the vehicle during the crash. The woman had been travelling with her mother and her two children according to reports. The bus is said to have been carrying 50 refugees who were escaping Ukraine.

The authorities have now retrieved the bus using a crane and taken it to a depot. The vehicle had been heading for Italy’s Rimini which is around 300 kilometres away from the crash site. The injured travellers were taken to a local hospital.

No further details are known on their medical conditions at the moment.

