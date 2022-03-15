Boris Johnson ‘unable to turn down’ £2k pay rise

By Alex Glenn • 15 March 2022 • 7:40

Ben Shread / Cabinet Office

Boris Johnson ‘unable to turn down’ automatic £2k pay rise.

According to a Downing Street spokesperson, the Prime Minister will not be able to turn away a £2,000 pay rise. The pay rise has been issued to all MPs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to receive an additional £2,200 a year. Boris’s spokesperson refused to comment when asked if this could be donated to charity.

The prime minister has it within his power to alter the ministerial pay. This is a payment on top of MPs salaries. The ministerial pay component has been frozen but reportedly could be decreased to offset the additional money that MPs are set to receive.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the MPs pay rise is “automatic, in effect.” Boris’s official spokesman said that the Prime Minister “is not able to turn down that pay rise which is independently judged by Ipsa (Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority)”.

When quizzed if ministerial salaries would be dropped by the same amount as the rise the spokesperson responded: “The ministerial element of the Prime Minister’s salary has been frozen for some time now and will remain so.”

According to Sturgeon, Scottish ministers will not receive a pay rise. Ministers in Scotland have not accepted a pay rise since 2008, as increases have been given to public services.

Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter to hit back at the news. She commented: “Ministers in @scotgov have not taken a pay rise since 2008 and I can confirm we will not do so this year either.

“Where there is a will there is a way.”

