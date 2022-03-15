BREAKING: Young teen stabbed to death on London bus

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 March 2022 • 13:51

BREAKING: A young teen has been stabbed to death on a London bus.

TRAGIC NEWS – A young teen has been stabbed to death on an east London bus, according to police reports on Tuesday, March 15.

A 16-year-old boy has sadly lost his life after he was reportedly stabbed on a bus at High Road in Chadwell Heath at around 4 pm (UK time) on Monday, March 14.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the teenager was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died in the early hours of March 15.

Chief Superintendent Paul Trevers of the East Area Command Unit Said: “The victim was only 16-years-old and I can only imagine his family’s anguish at this terrible time, my thoughts are with them, and with all those who have been affected.

“I know how deeply this will be felt in the local community and there will be extra officers patrolling to reassure you and answer your questions.

“Please do speak to the officers about your concerns, they are there to listen to you and do all they can to help.

A police investigation was launched after initial reports of the attack and an 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The arrested man remains in custody and a crime scene is still in place, as reported by Sky News.

“As a police officer I know that we cannot tackle violent crime alone, it needs everyone to work together,” Ch Supt Trevers added.

“Whether it is telling police about those who carry weapons, or talking to young people about the dangers of knife crime, what we all do can make a difference.

“It is only with police, partners and our communities together, that we can stop this needless loss of life,” he concluded.