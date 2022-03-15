BREAKING: Young teen stabbed to death on London bus

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 March 2022 • 13:51
TRAGIC NEWS – A young teen has been stabbed to death on an east London bus, according to police reports on Tuesday, March 15.
A 16-year-old boy has sadly lost his life after he was reportedly stabbed on a bus at High Road in Chadwell Heath at around 4 pm (UK time) on Monday, March 14.
According to the Metropolitan Police, the teenager was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died in the early hours of March 15.
Chief Superintendent Paul Trevers of the East Area Command Unit Said: “The victim was only 16-years-old and I can only imagine his family’s anguish at this terrible time, my thoughts are with them, and with all those who have been affected.
“I know how deeply this will be felt in the local community and there will be extra officers patrolling to reassure you and answer your questions.
“Please do speak to the officers about your concerns, they are there to listen to you and do all they can to help.
A police investigation was launched after initial reports of the attack and an 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The arrested man remains in custody and a crime scene is still in place, as reported by Sky News.
The BBC added that a record number of teenagers met violent deaths in London last year, with 30 homicides recorded by the Metropolitan Police, passing a previous peak of 29 in 2008.
“As a police officer I know that we cannot tackle violent crime alone, it needs everyone to work together,” Ch Supt Trevers added.
“Whether it is telling police about those who carry weapons, or talking to young people about the dangers of knife crime, what we all do can make a difference.
“It is only with police, partners and our communities together, that we can stop this needless loss of life,” he concluded.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
UK expat living in Southern Costa Blanca since mid 2019, reporting local news and events from Torrevieja to Alicante.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.