By Guest Writer • 18 March 2022 • 11:46

Minister of Transport Raquel Sánchez explained new laws in Parliament Credit: Twitter

A SERIES of new laws concerning road transport of goods went through the Spanish Parliament without any votes against on March 17.

This decree was first debated last year but clearly came to prominence due to the road haulier’s strike which is beginning to have some effect and was championed by Minister of Transport Raquel Sánchez.

Although the strike is not supported by the main driver’s unions, there are still a significant number of independent drivers who are determined to cause disruption so that their demand for a reduction in fuel costs is acted on.

The new laws will make it easier for lorry drivers to work in as much as they will not be required to load and unload lorries, nor will they have to stick to agreed prices if fuel costs increase prior to the work being undertaken.

Until such time as there is a positive reduction in fuel prices however it seems unlikely that the hauliers will be placated and will continue to travel in convoy to slow traffic generally.

After reports of intimidation of drivers who are continuing to work, the Government has announced that it plans to mobilise 23,000 police officers in order to ensure driver’s safety and to break up jams.

The matter of reviewing fuel prices for hauliers which is apparently being considered by the government will be the deciding factor as to whether the strike continues for any length of time.

Thank you for reading ‘A series of new laws concerning road transport of goods’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.