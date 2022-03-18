Drought averted throughout the Costa Blanca thanks to Storm Celia

By Linda Hall • 18 March 2022 • 13:04
STORM CELIA: La Nucia (Marina Baja) recorded 83.5 millimetres of rain in three days
Photo credit: La Nucia town hall
STORM CELIA has ended the drought affecting the Marina Baja, Marina Alta, inland El Comtat and other Costa Blanca areas.
Most of these areas now have an assured water supply until the end of this year at least, predicted Jorge Olcina who heads Alicante University’s Climatology Laboratory.
Storm Celia broke records throughout the Costa Blanca but, above all, in the small villages of Tollos and Fageca (El Comtat) which received 400 millimetres of rain during the first 18 days of March.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
