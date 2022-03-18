Drought averted throughout the Costa Blanca thanks to Storm Celia

By Linda Hall • 18 March 2022 • 13:04

STORM CELIA: La Nucia (Marina Baja) recorded 83.5 millimetres of rain in three days Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

STORM CELIA has ended the drought affecting the Marina Baja, Marina Alta, inland El Comtat and other Costa Blanca areas.

Most of these areas now have an assured water supply until the end of this year at least, predicted Jorge Olcina who heads Alicante University’s Climatology Laboratory.

Storm Celia broke records throughout the Costa Blanca but, above all, in the small villages of Tollos and Fageca (El Comtat) which received 400 millimetres of rain during the first 18 days of March.