By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 March 2022 • 11:46

Covid-19 closes Shanghai Disneyland Source: Disneyland

On Monday March 21st, the Disneyland in Shanghai, China’s most populous city, was closed as authorities try to contain the biggest outbreak of coronavirus in more than two years. At the same the southern business centre of Shenzhen reopened after a weeklong closure.

Although China’s case numbers are low in comparison to the other countries, authorities are enforcing a zero tolerance approach in an attempt to stop the virus’ spread.

Changchun and Jilin in the northeast began another round of citywide virus testing following a surge in infections, with the latter ordering its two million residents to stay home until further notice.

2,027 new cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, up from the previous day’s 1,737. That included 1,542 infections in Jilin province, where Changchun and Jilin are located.

Shanghai, which has a population of 24 million, has managed to avoid a citywide shutdown but authorities have appealed to people to stay at home where possible. Bus services into and out of the city have been suspended and visitors are required to show a negative virus test.

Although the populous city only reported 24 new cases, access to two residential areas was suspended and mass testing at dozens of other areas.

According to Disney the Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Parks have been closed until further notice.

The government of Shenzhen, a city of 17.5 million, that abuts Hong Kong, announced businesses and government offices were allowed to reopen Monday while authorities took steps to try to prevent a resurgence of virus cases. Bus and subway services, which had been suspended, was restarted.

Last week, the shut down all businesses except those that supply food and other necessities and told the public to stay home following a spike in cases.

Shenzhen is home to some of China’s biggest companies including telecom equipment maker Huawei, electric car brand BYD Auto and Tencent, operator of the popular WeChat message service.

Shutdowns such as the ones near Shanghai and in Shenzhen have been a major concern for businesses worldwide with the two largest ports among the world’s busiest. So far there has according to the authorities been little disruption however foreign sailors have been barred from coming ashore.

Authorities have said they are trying to fine tune their approach to managing the disease as they look to reduce the impact on business and people’s incomes, however as Covid-19 closes Shanghai Disneyland and people heed the government’s call to stay at home it is difficult to see how they might achieve this.

