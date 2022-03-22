Pubs will open later to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend

By Alex Glenn • 22 March 2022 • 11:29

Pubs will open later to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

In a bid to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, pubs will be allowed to stay open an extra two hours. The government has confirmed that pubs in England and Wales will be given a two-hour licensing extension. This means that boozers will be up to serve drinks until 1am during the Jubilee weekend.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations will mark 70 years on the throne for her Majesty. The extension will apply on June 2, 3 and 4.

The opening hours have been extended to allow people to “celebrate the longest-reigning monarch in the United Kingdom” according to Home Office minister Kit Malthouse.

The Home Office minister added that an impact assessment is being put together to go along with the extension order.

To mark the momentous occasion London will host a Platinum Jubilee Pageant. The event will feature acts from across the UK and the Commonwealth. It is expected that more than 5,000 people will be involved in the pageant’s performances. The pageant will feature music, circus acts, theatre shows and street arts.

In 2003 licensing hours were reformed but many pubs chose to stick with the 11pm closing time. According to The Sun: “The Licensing Act allows exceptions to be made on occasions of ‘exceptional international, national or local significance’”.

