By Chris King • 23 March 2022 • 2:14

Costa del Sol National Police arrest five different fugitives. Image: Policía Nacional

Fugitives from five different countries arrested by National Police officers on the Costa del Sol



The National Police has reported that in the last few days, in the two Costa del Sol cities of Malaga and Marbella, their officers have arrested five fugitives. These criminals, wanted for a variety of different offences, came from the five countries of Turkey, France, Romania, and Paraguay.

MB, a 53-year-old Turkish man, was located in Marbella when the police verified that he was a person wanted internationally for a crime of drug trafficking. According to his OID, he had participated in the transport of a kilo of heroin in a lorry from Turkey to Germany.

Different information pointed to the presence of another fugitive in Marbella, where YD, a 39-year-old Frenchman, was discovered to be residing. He was arrested in the municipality of San Pedro de Alcantara, having a sentence of five years and eleven months pending in his country.

A 55-year-old Romanian woman, NB, was wanted by the judicial authorities in Germany for a crime against property. She was arrested at the Malaga bus station.

IR, a 34-year-old Frenchman, was wanted by his country for his alleged participation in a crime against public health.

Finally, RSI, a 73-year-old Paraguayan man, had an international arrest warrant in force as being responsible for economic and financial crime in his home country, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.