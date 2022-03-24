By Matthew Roscoe • 24 March 2022 • 11:57

JUST IN: Multiple people found dead in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Lake Geneva. Credit: Pixabay

Multiple people have been found dead in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Lake Geneva.

UPDATE 4.16 pm: The four dead bodies found at the Swiss resort of Montreux on Lake Geneva have been identified by police as a 40-year-old man, his 41-year-old wife, her twin sister and the couple’s eight-year-old daughter, as reported by the Daily Mail.

According to the newspaper, two officers arrived at the building to execute a warrant for the father in connection with the home-schooling of one of the children when the group jumped from the seven storey-building in Montreux on Thursday, March 24.

ORIGINAL 11.57 am: Multiple people have been found dead at the foot of a building in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Lake Geneva on Thursday, March 24.

Four people were found dead on the morning of March 24, while a fifth remains in serious condition after local media reports suggest that the victims may have jumped as a group from a building in downtown Montreux.

Swiss police announced the news via its Twitter account, first reporting that five people had died.

“Five people found at the foot of a building,” a statement read.

“One of the five victims was hospitalised in serious condition. The other four died.

“More information will follow at the end of the morning.”

According to police spokesman Alexandre Bisenz, the five people “visibly threw themselves into the void from a flat,” he told Keystone-ATS.

An investigation has been opened to determine the exact cause of the tragedy with police expected to release more information later on March 24, according to Reuters.

The tragedy occurred in a building in the city centre, next to the Montreux casino. The police have cordoned off the area and set up several white tents. The forensic police are working on the top of the building from where the victims are believed to have fallen.

According to a witness present at the scene before the arrival of the police, the people were lying on the ground without shoes, as reported by Swiss news outlet radiolac.ch.

