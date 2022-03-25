Dog charity day to raise funds for three dogs to be rehomed in England

By Tamsin Brown • 25 March 2022 • 22:56

Image: Benidorm Dog Homing

A dog charity day has been organised by It’s a Piece of Cake and Benidorm Dog Homing to help give three dogs a safe home in England.

On Sunday, April 10, the bar and restaurant It’s a Piece of Cake in La Cala de Finestrat will be hosting a charity day in aid of Benidorm Dog Homing, a charity that rehomes dogs that have been abandoned in Benidorm and the surrounding area.

The aim of the charity day is to raise funds to help the dog Lupe and her two daughters to leave the shelter in Benidorm and travel to England together. The money will be used to cover the costs of their transportation and prior vet care (sterilisation, blood tests, vaccines and passports).

The Amazing Nikki Miller will open the event at 1pm, followed by a full afternoon of top-quality entertainment provided by a selection of performers who have all been kind enough to offer their time for free. There will also be a raffle, with exciting prizes to be won. Food will be available on the day, with a portion of the price of each order going to the charity. The full amount of the 5€ entrance fee will go towards providing the three dogs with a better life.

More information can be found on the Facebook pages of Benidorm Dog Homing and It’s a Piece of Cake.

