Classic Car Show to raise money for school textbooks

By Tamsin Brown • 27 March 2022 • 10:34

GPS 56 from New Zealand, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The Guardamar Rotary Club and the Guardamar Town Hall have organised a Classic Car Show to raise funds to cover the costs of expensive school textbooks.

On April 9, the Rotary Club of Guardamar del Segura and the Guardamar Town Hall will be are holding their 10th Classic Car Show at the Plaza del Ayuntamiento in Guardamar from 10am. Visitors will be invited to look over 100 classic cars and motorbikes brought by members of American Cars Levante and Performance VIP Murcia, and there will also be live music from the group Saint & Sinner, performances from Dreams Dance Academy and Chari Candela Dance School and an enormous paella to enjoy.

The event will be raising money to buy textbooks for IES Les Dunes high school and to help the youth of Guardamar del Segura to improve their performance at school. Local businesses including Specsavers Ópticas, Cárnicas Ríos, Repuestos Almoradí, Caja Rural, Inmobiliaria Montealone and Farmacia El Jardín (Urb. La Marina) are sponsoring the event, and proceeds from the food and drink sold on the day will go towards the cause. Those unable to attend can but still donate via bank transfer.

The funds will go towards the Book Bank, a resource that allows students to have free textbooks by reusing those of students from previous years. This lightens the economic burden on families, because textbooks are usually quite expensive, and it sends an important message to pupils about the sustainable reuse of resources and taking care of materials.

This year’s objective for the book bank is to replace almost all the textbooks. The total cost of all the books will exceed €10,000.

Find out more about the event and Rotary Guardamar by visiting www.rotaryguardamar.com.

