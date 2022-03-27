Regan Gascoine wins Dancing on Ice 2022

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 March 2022 • 22:37

Regan Gascoine delights as he wins Dancing on Ice 2022 Source: instagram

Dancing on Ice 2022 has been won by professional dancer Regan Gascoine after a three way skate off involving Gascoine, former strictly star Brendan Cole and Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt.

Gascoine and partner Karina Manta took the title after the public vote, with many taking to social media to express their joy with their winning performance.

Clearly happy with the performance and the win, Gascoine broke down in tears before hugging his partner tightly.

It was an emotional night for Gascoine whose father was not there to see his son’s proud performance, to see that his son has also reached the top of his game albeit in a different profession.

The final had to be postponed this year after an ITV schedule rejig and the subsequent clash of events, after it was originally scheduled for the same time as the FA Cup quarter-final match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

In the show’s semi-final earlier this month, Olympic athlete Kye Whyte and Vamps singer Connor Ball were both sent home in a dramatic double elimination after giving it their all in the skate-off, where Kimberly emerged victorious, taking her place in the final.

Dancing on Ice remains a firm favourite with viewers, with tense semi-finals and a popular winner in Regan Gascoine keeping fans happy.

