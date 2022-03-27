Relive rocking past with AC/DC and Scorpions tribute concert

By Tamsin Brown • 27 March 2022 • 14:34

Ian Robert Laidlaw, Copyrighted free use, via Wikimedia Commons

A tribute to the bands AC/DC and Scorpions will take place at Los Cucalos in Orihuela and is not to be missed by rock lovers.

Fans of heavy metal from the 80s will not want to miss this tribute concert to two of the most important heavy metal bands in the history of rock music. The audience will be treated to a fantastic selection of their many songs, which will surely conjure up magical memories of days gone by. So come along, let your hair down and relive your rocking past with this great night out.

The AC/DC and Scorpions tribute concert will take place at 9pm on Saturday, April 9, at the Los Cucalos restaurant in Orihuela. The ticket price of €10 includes a drink, and reservations can be made on 965 97 66 39 (mentioning Torrevieja.com).

