By Guest Writer • 28 March 2022 • 12:04

Volunteers at the shelter Credit: Palevlas Facebook

SPECIAL lunch for animal charity Palevlas at Harbour Restaurant in Marbella on Thursday April 7 from 1.30pm.

Money raised will go towards vet bills, new shelter areas, food, and medicines at Palevlas Protectora de Animals in Monda.

This is a small family run shelter where no dog is caged or tethered and all roam free around the modest finca which is in the centre of the shelter and they look after cats as well.

Their last event at the Harbour raised €10,000 for the shelter thanks to some heavyweight bidding in the grand auction and this event, organised by supporter Kim Arthur is being hosted by Marc and Penny Quinlan, proprietors of the restaurant.

Tickets cost €30 per person for a two course meal with a welcome glass of prosecco and guests will be offered a choice of three dishes including at least one suitable for vegetarians from a selection of starter, main course or desert.

There will be live music from popular singer Helen Paul as well as a raffle and auction.

Make your booking direct by emailing [email protected] or by calling 952 865 534.

To find out how you can help visit https://palevlasprotectora.es/.

