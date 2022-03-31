By Laura Kemp • 31 March 2022 • 13:01

Customers struggling to submit meter readings ahead of price jump as energy websites crash. Image - Pixabay

Customers are panicking as energy websites have crashed today, March 31, ahead of tomorrow’s price jump.

Panicked customers have been unable to submit their meter readings to major energy companies including EDF and British Gas. The issues appear to be industry-wide and came as experts urged householders to submit their gas and electricity readings to their supplier today ahead of Ofgem’s price cap tomorrow, April 1.

This will stop firms from estimating usage and charging for energy used before the higher rate.

The British Gas website has a message telling customers it was facing “some technical issues we’re trying to resolve as quickly as possible”.

It stated customers could still submit readings but warned it could take “a little time to update your account with the meter reading you provided today”.

EDF Energy have also reported problems on its website allegedly due to many people attempting to submit their meter readings online.

A message on the page reads: “Sorry… We’re carrying out some essential maintenance work on our site. We’ll be up and running again soon.”

E.On have also reported issues with customers logging into their accounts and, according to Downdetector, E.ON, Scottish Power, British Gas and SSE have gone down.

Bills will increase by 54 per cent from tomorrow, or £700, in the biggest rise in the cost of energy the UK has ever seen.

Gillian Cooper, head of energy policy at Citizens Advice, said: “We’d recommend sending meter readings to your supplier ahead of the price cap rise on 1 April. This means your energy company will have an accurate picture of your usage before higher rates come in.

“If you’re struggling to pay your bill, speak to your energy provider as they have to help you. Citizens Advice can also provide you with free, independent support.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.