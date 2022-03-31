Snow blankets Britain

By Fergal MacErlean • 31 March 2022 • 10:10
Image: Pixabay
A deep blanket of snow covered West Yorkshire this morning, Thursday, March 31.
And heavy snow also fell in Manchester and Durham.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather alert for ice across eastern parts of Scotland and England for Thursday morning.
The sudden cold snap – powered by a blast of air from the Artic – comes a week after the start of Spring and just days after a glorious weekend of blue skies and sunshine.
More snow is on the way too.
Weather mapper WXCharts shows that the wintry temperatures could bring up to 8 cm of snow to areas of the UK on Friday.
And temperatures in Scotland are forecast to plummet to lows of -6C on Thursday and could drop further, to -7C , on Friday morning.
The icy weather has caused long delays on the M62.
