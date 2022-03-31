Snow blankets Britain

By Fergal MacErlean • 31 March 2022 • 10:10

Image: Pixabay

The UK has woken up to a heavy snowfall after the thermometer hit zero in many parts of the country.

A deep blanket of snow covered West Yorkshire this morning, Thursday, March 31.

And heavy snow also fell in Manchester and Durham.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather alert for ice across eastern parts of Scotland and England for Thursday morning.

The sudden cold snap – powered by a blast of air from the Artic – comes a week after the start of Spring and just days after a glorious weekend of blue skies and sunshine.

More snow is on the way too.

Weather mapper WXCharts shows that the wintry temperatures could bring up to 8 cm of snow to areas of the UK on Friday.

And temperatures in Scotland are forecast to plummet to lows of -6C on Thursday and could drop further, to -7C , on Friday morning.

The icy weather has caused long delays on the M62.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.