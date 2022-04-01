By Chris King • 01 April 2022 • 20:58

Covid numbers in Spain on Friday, April 1.

Covid numbers in Spain on Friday, April 1, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Spain today, Friday, April 1, with data collected from the autonomous communities. Figures show that 43,265 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded, of which, 14,809 have occurred in people over 60 years of age.

Health explained that, after the entry into force last Monday 27 of the new surveillance strategy against coronavirus, that cases reported from now on correspond “fundamentally to people with vulnerability criteria, or related to vulnerable areas, and those who require hospital admission, and not to the total number of SARS-CoV-2 infections”.

Specifying, “Thus, the evolution of the pandemic monitoring indicators must be adapted to this circumstance, and the data in this report must not be compared with those of reports prior to the entry into force of the new strategy”.

According to official statistics, since the start of the pandemic, a total of 11,551,574 infections have been registered in Spain. In this Friday’s report, Health has also changed the way of accounting for the incidence.

Now, those over 60 years of age are shown. As a result, the incidence rate stands at 459.27 in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants. In the past two weeks, a total of 56,573 positives have been registered in this age group.

Another 323 new deaths have been added, compared to 350 last Friday 25. A total of 102,541 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry. In the last week, 171 people with a confirmed positive have died in Spain.

There are currently 4,150 patients hospitalised and positive for Covid-19 throughout Spain (4,351 on Tuesday 29), and 420 in the ICU (492 on Tuesday 29). The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 3.34 per cent (3.52 per cent on Tuesday 29), while in ICUs it stands at 4.62 per cent (5.40 per cent on Tuesday 29).

Between March 22 and 28, the autonomous communities have carried out 194,820 diagnostic tests on people over 60 years of age. Of which 121,874 have been PCR, and another 72,946 antigen tests. The overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants was 1,581.58.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 16.01 per cent, up from 18.86 per cent last Tuesday 29. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below 5 per cent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’, as reported by granadadigital.es.

