Javea will be safer from forest fires this summer

By Linda Hall • 01 April 2022 • 11:34

JAVEA VISIT: Mayor Jose Chulvi and Carlos Mazon inspect the future fire sub-station Photo credit: Javea town hall

JAVEA will have additional fire prevention measures this summer, with a sub-station operative between July 1 and September 30.

The town hall has made available a municipal property for a four-strong team of firefighters provided by the Diputacion provincial council. They will be based there permanently during the period when Javea is most at risk from forest fires.

Javea mayor, Jose Chulvi recently accompanied Diputacion president Carlos Mazon to inspect the new premises, strategically located in the Pla zone and close to the heliport.

The sub-station is also within easy reach of the centre, port, Arenal and the town’s heavily wooded areas furthest from Denia’s fire station.

The building belongs to the municipally-owned water supply and main drainage company, Amjasa, and originally housed electrical infrastructure, Chulvi told Mazon.

The mayor thanked the Diputacion for responding to the town hall’s frequent requests for its own fire station which is essential for the town’s safety, bearing in mind the succession of serious forest fires in recent years.

Chulvi also stressed the great work and rapid response from Proteccion Civil, the Balcon al Mar volunteer firefighters and the Policia Local in the past while waiting for the arrival of the Denia fire brigade.