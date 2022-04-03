By Chris King • 03 April 2022 • 3:33

BREAKING NEWS: Several believed dead in massive nightclub explosion.

A massive explosion in a nightclub in Baku, Azerbaijan, is believed to have left several young people dead



A massive explosion has been reported to have occurred in a nightclub in the Azerbaijan capital of Baku this morning, Sunday, April 3. According to local media reports, several young people are feared to have died, with many more injured and suffering burns.

It is believed that the blast ripped through the building in the Sabail district, where the nightclub is located, causing destruction to a whole street. At the time of the explosion, it is thought that the premises were packed full of young people, so there will undoubtedly be multiple casualties as a result.

The doors of the Location Baku nightclub and restaurant were blown out by the blast according to witnesses, who posted videos of the incident on social media. One video that is circulating online shows what appears to be people lying in the street, as first responders try to tackle the resulting blaze.

Another harrowing video shows people rushing to try and escape from the establishment, with loud shouts and screams heard. Representatives from the Interior Ministry of Azerbaijan are reportedly at the scene, along with emergency services.

Although it is too early to establish an exact cause for the explosion, first indications locally have pointed to a possible gas leak in the building, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

