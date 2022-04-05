By Chris King • 05 April 2022 • 23:29

Covid numbers in Andalucia on Tuesday, April 5.

Covid numbers in Andalucia, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Andalucia this Tuesday, April 5, with data collected from the provinces. This data is now only provided twice a week, and shows a total of 4,419 positives registered in the last four days, compared to 4,962 last Friday 1.

According to data consulted by Europa Press at the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucia (IECA), the incidence rate in the region stands at 250.7 per 100,000 inhabitants, which is down 40.2 points compared to Friday 1.

By provinces, Malaga continues to record the most positives, with 1,203, followed by Sevilla with 789; Cadiz 639; Cordoba 448; Granada 385; Almeria 376; Jaen 332, and Huelva with 247. There have been another 46 deceased, 14 recorded in Sevilla, nine in Malaga, seven in Cordoba, four in Cadiz and Granada, three in Jaen and Almeria, and two in Huelva. A total of 526 patients are hospitalised in the Community, an increase of nine since last Friday 1. ICU admissions have risen by three, going up to 52.

Again, Malaga has the most hospitalised from Covid, with 114, and 12 in the ICU. Sevilla follows with 94, and 12 in the ICU, Cadiz with 79 and six, Jaen with 47 and five, Cordoba with 45 and eight, Granada with 45 and eight, Almeria with 40 and five, and Huelva with 32 and one patient in the ICU.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health, Andalusia has registered 1,412,224 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 13,375 deaths.

The number hospitalised stands at 71,014 since the start of the pandemic in Andalucia, while 6,990 have passed through the ICU. A total of 1,364,811 have recovered from the virus.

Data from the IECA shows that the average accumulated incidence rate in the Community over the last 14 days stands at 250.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Malaga is at 320.2; followed by Cordoba with 300.9; Huelva 289.5; Almeria 270.4; Cadiz 268.6; Jaen 225.3; Granada 186.4 and Sevilla with 179.7, as reported by granadadigital.es