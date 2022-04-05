By Chris King • 05 April 2022 • 23:29
Covid numbers in Andalucia on Tuesday, April 5.
The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Andalucia this Tuesday, April 5, with data collected from the provinces. This data is now only provided twice a week, and shows a total of 4,419 positives registered in the last four days, compared to 4,962 last Friday 1.
According to data consulted by Europa Press at the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucia (IECA), the incidence rate in the region stands at 250.7 per 100,000 inhabitants, which is down 40.2 points compared to Friday 1.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
