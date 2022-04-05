Poll results: The Oscars

By Cassandra • 05 April 2022 • 15:22

The moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Image: Twitter

In our last poll, we asked our readers whether they thought that after Will Smith faced criticism for slapping Oscar host Chris Rock for insulting his wife, was he justified in defending his family?

On March 27, during the live broadcast of the academy awards, Chris Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. The actress suffers from alopecia areata, also known as ‘spot baldness’.

Will Smith was seen to laugh, however, his wife who was sat next to him at the time was not amused.

Will was then seen to walk up onto the stage and slap Chris Rock in the face. Once he returned to his seat, he then shouted at Chris Rock, using profanities.

A majority of 55 per cent of our readers voted that you should never use physical violence, whatever the circumstances.

43 per cent of readers voted that Will was defending his wife.

Just 4 per cent of readers responded to the question with ‘other’.

