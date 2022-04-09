By Tamsin Brown • 09 April 2022 • 9:38

Emergency accommodation needed for family of three in Axarquia. Image: Axarquia con Ucrania

A Ukrainian family of three is in urgent need of accommodation in Axarquia, as their current accommodation is only available until the end of April.

Axarquia con Ucrania is desperately looking for rent-free or reduced-rent accommodation, either independent or with a host family, that is available for a family of three for a minimum of three months. They are looking for locations with easy access to shops and transport.

Volodymyr and Svitlana are a couple accompanied by Svitlana’s 85-year-old mother Galyna, who lived with their extended family near Kyiv before the war. Galyna had heart surgery and a pacemaker fitted in February. At the outbreak of war, the family found themselves in the middle of the hostilities. They moved to Kyiv and spent many tense nights in locked basements to escape the bombing. When a rocket fell in their yard, they decided to leave for the Polish border, which is where they joined the bus heading for Spain. Their family is now scattered. Their current accommodation is only available until the end of April. Axarquia con Ucrania has been overwhelmed by the kindness of the local community and knows that the family will be supported.

Those interested in helping should email [email protected]

