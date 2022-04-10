By Tamsin Brown • 10 April 2022 • 16:31

The Javea Players' "Bazaar and Rummage" promises to be a fun night out. Image: The Javea Players

Sue Townsend’s Bazaar and Rummage, the latest play from the Javea Players, is sure to deliver an evening of laughter.

The latest production from the Javea Players, Bazaar and Rummage, written by Sue Townsend and directed by Richard Haddon, is a hysterical comedy set in an Acton church hall. Neurotic do-gooder Gwenda and trainee social worker Fliss manage to persuade three agoraphobic women to leave their homes after many years and help them run a jumble sale. The play contains many hilarious one-liners and some strong language too, which is sure to make for a fun night out while dealing with a variety of very serious issues.

Director Richard Haddon moved to Spain in 2017, after having run a successful inn in the Cotswolds. He has vast experience in theatre and TV. On London’s fringe, Richard received national acclaim for his direction of Martin Sherman’s controversial play Bent at Hampstead’s New End Theatre. He also worked extensively in London’s West End on the stage management and production teams of highly successful shows.

Bazaar and Rummage will be performed at the Javea Players’ Studio Theatre at 7.30pm between April 27 and 30 and between May 4 and 7. Tickets cost €12 and are only available online. For more information, visit www.javeaplayers.com/jp/box-office/.

