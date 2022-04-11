Caves of Nerja to host Spain’s top male beauty pageant

By Tamsin Brown • 11 April 2022 • 18:25

Spain's top male beauty pageant to be held in gardens of Caves of Nerja. Image: RNB España

Spain’s most important male beauty pageant, Mister RNB, will take place in the gardens of the Caves of Nerja in August.

The Mister RNB (Reinado Nacional de Belleza) male beauty pageant will be held in the gardens of the Caves of Nerja on August 6. This was announced by the mayor, José Alberto Armijo, the councillor for Popular Traditions, Elena Galvez, and the manager of the Caves of Nerja, José María Dominguez, who were accompanied by the organisers of the event, Juan Delgado and Jesús Bueno.

The annual RNB pageant is the most important male beauty contest in Spain and brings together the 52 representatives of the provinces and autonomous cities from which the candidates are chosen to represent Spain in the most prestigious beauty events worldwide: Mister Supranational, Mister International, Mister Global and Caballero Universal.

“Nerja and the Caves of Nerja are the perfect settings for the celebration of this important male beauty event,” said the mayor. He also highlighted the national and international media coverage and tourist promotion that the event will bring. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy Nerja and its attractions prior to the event.

