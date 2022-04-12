By Tamsin Brown • 12 April 2022 • 9:34

Nerja pupils visit Town Hall and hold own "plenary session" with councillors. Image: Nerja Town Hall

Nerja pupils from Colegio Narixa visited the Town Hall as part of their studies on the local government and the role of the mayor.

On April 7, second-year primary school pupils from Colegio Narixa in Nerja were welcomed to the Plenary Hall by the first deputy mayor, Francisco Arce, the councillor for Education, Gema Laguna, and the councillor for Citizen Participation, Javier Rodríguez. The visit was part of the activities organised by the school to give children an insight into the workings of the Town Hall.

The pupils showed the councillors the work they have been doing in the classroom by becoming councillors themselves and holding a plenary session. They put forward their proposals for improving the town, including renovating the playgrounds and streets, promoting recycling and increasing cultural and leisure activities for young people.

The first deputy mayor and the councillors thanked the students for their proposals and explained what they do and the services provided by the Town Hall. They also talked about the figure of the mayor and how the members of the local government are elected.

