By Alex Glenn • 12 April 2022 • 15:14

Credit: Melanie Clark Pullen Instagram

Shock as EastEnders star Melanie Clark Pullen dies at the age of 46 dies after battling cancer.

Melanie had played the role of Pauline Fowler’s niece Mary Flaherty. As reported by The Sun on April 12, she died on March 29. Melanie died following radiotherapy treatment and leaves behind three children and her husband.

In 2019 the EastEnders star had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Speaking to the Irish News a year later she commented: “I got the all clear. I’m cancer free, which is great, so now it’s all about recovery.”

Only a few months later she discovered that she had a brain tumour. Melanie told fans: “I was only given the all clear from cancer 18 months ago and it’s a cruel blow to think that I will now be starting into some kind of treatment again and that this time it will be long term and a permanent fixture of my life.”

Fans and fellow stars have paid tribute. Maia Dunphy took to Twitter and said: “Our funny, beautiful, eccentric, creative Goddess Melanie Clark Pullen is gone.

“What a force of nature, & most importantly, what a Mama. Your words and your babies live on. Our love and thoughts are with Simon.”

EastEnders’ Andrew Lynford stated: “How sad to hear we have lost one of the gang. RIP dear Melanie. Remembering happy days.”

