14 April 2022

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Friday, April 15. image: creative commons

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Friday, April 15, will fall by 10.1 per cent



This Friday, April 15, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will fall 10.1 per cent compared to today, Thursday 14. This marks the third consecutive day of lower prices, and it is finally back under €200/MWh again.

According to data published by the Operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), collected by Europa Press, the average pool price tomorrow, for the Good Friday holiday, will be €198.47/MWh, some €22.29 euros cheaper than today’s €220.76 euros/MWh.

The maximum price will be between the hours of 9pm and 10pm, with €237.29/MWh, while the minimum of €151.11/MWh, will be recorded between 3pm and 4pm.

Compared to just a year ago, Friday’s ‘pool’ price will be 191.05 per cent higher than the €68.19/MWh of April 15, 2021.

These prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million households in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

In fact, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has verified that in 2021, around 1.25 million people switched from the PVPC to a rate in the free market at a fixed price.

