By Chris King • 14 April 2022 • 17:29
The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Friday, April 15.
image: creative commons
This Friday, April 15, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will fall 10.1 per cent compared to today, Thursday 14. This marks the third consecutive day of lower prices, and it is finally back under €200/MWh again.
According to data published by the Operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), collected by Europa Press, the average pool price tomorrow, for the Good Friday holiday, will be €198.47/MWh, some €22.29 euros cheaper than today’s €220.76 euros/MWh.
Compared to just a year ago, Friday’s ‘pool’ price will be 191.05 per cent higher than the €68.19/MWh of April 15, 2021.
