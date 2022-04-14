By Tamsin Brown • 14 April 2022 • 13:36

Why you should increase your endurance - and how to do it. Image: Shyguy24x7, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Endurance training is important for anyone, but it becomes even more important as we age. Read on to find out how you can increase your endurance.

Everyone knows that regular physical exercise is important. The benefits are almost immediate, and exercise is considered to be the main protective factor against age-related diseases. Endurance plays an important role for older people and is key to allowing them to remain independent for as long as possible.

Endurance can be trained with activities such as walking, jogging, swimming and dancing, as well as with other everyday activities, such as raking leaves or cleaning the windows. These activities increase your heart rate and breathing rate for an extended period of time. Doing them regularly will allow you to move further, faster and more efficiently.

To improve your endurance, set goals and make them gradually more difficult. Start slowly, especially if you are used to a sedentary lifestyle. Start with five or 10 minutes at a time and build up to 30 minutes. Doing 30 minutes of regular moderate-intensity activity is ideal for gaining endurance.

Remember that you know your limits. Endurance activities should not make you breathe so heavily that you are not able to speak They should not cause dizziness or pain.

Try counting your steps with an application or device to measure your progress. For example, if you walk under 5,000 steps a day, try to gradually add 3,000 to 4,000 more steps. If you are walking around 8,000 steps a day, try to reach 10,000. When you are ready, you can also increase the difficulty by walking the same number of steps in a shorter amount of time or walking on steeper slopes.

