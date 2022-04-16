By Tamsin Brown • 16 April 2022 • 17:05

Malaga carer could face prison for stealing 26,000 euros from the man she worked for. Image: Miwipedia, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

A woman who worked as a carer in Malaga could face prison for stealing 26,000 euros from the man she worked for.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Malaga has requested a prison sentence of four years for a woman accused of keeping 26,000 euros that she withdrew from the bank account of the man for whom she worked as a live-in carer. According to the prosecutor’s initial conclusions, the defendant allegedly took advantage of her close relationship with the man she worked for.

Having known the man’s pin number since she started working, as he himself had given it to her, the accused allegedly made numerous withdrawals between August 2018 and 2019, each amounting to between 500 and 600 euros, said the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

This came to a total of about 26,000 euros, withdrawals for which the injured party had to pay more than 700 euros in commissions. An envelope containing 200 euros was also reportedly taken.

The woman is charged with an offence of fraud and a minor offence of theft. The Prosecutor’s Office has requested that the woman be sentenced to four years’ imprisonment and a fine of 3,300 euros and that she compensate the injured party with 26,900 euros.

