By Guest Writer • 17 April 2022 • 16:16

Nik Coppin entertains Credit: Nik Coppin

ENGLISH language stand-up returns to the Costa del Sol this June organised once again by the Stand-Up Comedy Spain group.

Spreading its wings from the original Estepona Louie Louie venue, the shows will take place in Estepona, Sotogrande and Gibraltar over a period of three days.

First on Wednesday June 8, the show returns to Louie Louie, followed on June 9 by Fresco Marina in Sotogrande and then on Friday June 10 it makes its first stop in Gibraltar at the Ivy Sportsbar.

Each show kicks off at 8pm and tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

On the bill will be;

Victor Pãtrãşcan (Romania)

Victor is a self-confessed pretentious stand-up comedian and outrageous social commentator who is currently traveling through Europe telling jokes.

In 2019 and 2020, he toured his solo stand-up comedy show, ‘The Trouble with being Born Romanian’, throughout Europe with shows in over 30 cities.

Arielle Souma (France)

A real double F. . . French & Fabulous! Based in Brixton, South London, Arielle adds colour and diversity to the comedy scene. Her distinctive style is punchy, blunt, accessible and empowering!

Nik Coppin (UK) (MC)

A stand-up comic for more than 20 years, Nik Coppin has performed all over the world and developed an international cult following.

At these shows, Nik will be your MC for the comedic proceedings.

Dan Fardell (UK)

Dan has been making audiences laugh in and around Brighton and around the UK for the last decade or so with his well-crafted gags and friendly demeanour.

He has received critical acclaim for his slick punchline-heavy writing style and confirms has zero children and 1 cat.

Lucy Amans (UK)

Lucy is relatively new to the comedy scene, but her quirky, effervescent persona captivates audiences and she certainly has a bright future ahead of her.

