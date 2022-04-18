By Tamsin Brown • 18 April 2022 • 9:34

Mitjafava Fest pays tribute to popular Benitachell broad bean with innovative tapas. Image: Benitachell Town Hall

The Mitjafava Fest, being held until April 24, is celebrating the popular and locally grown Benitachell broad bean with tapas, music and activities.

The Mitjafava Fest in Benitachell, dedicated to the popular and locally grown Benitachell broad bean (fava), kicked off on April 12, when local chefs presented the selection of fava-based tapas that will be offered at the festival’s main event on April 24. The local bars and restaurants have created a series of innovative and surprising dishes that have been collected in a recipe book in which they share their recipes with the public.

“It is incredible that such sophisticated and original dishes can be made from such a humble legume. I am convinced that residents and visitors will enjoy the day,” said the councillor for Festivals and Agriculture, Mayte Roldán, at the inauguration on April 12.

The tapas can be tasted, at a price of 2 euros each, on Sunday, April 24 at the Plaça de les Pesqueres. The excellent food will be accompanied by good music and a lively atmosphere. The day will officially start with a musical parade at 11am, but there will be refreshments, bar service and a children’s play area for the little ones available from 10am. Tapas will also be served from 11am.

For more information, visit https://www.mitjafava.es/.

